IFP Advisors Inc Has $440,000 Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIX. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Edison International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EIX opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.71.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.90%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

See Also

