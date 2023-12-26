IFP Advisors Inc Has $485,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,301,307 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

