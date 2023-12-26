IFP Advisors Inc Has $493,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $669.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

