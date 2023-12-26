IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 11,845 Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.58% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $33.46 on Tuesday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

