IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 20,500 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 3,621.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 136,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.49 million. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.