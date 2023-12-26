IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

MMC opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

