IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $138.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.31.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

