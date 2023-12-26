IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,527 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,106,000 after acquiring an additional 972,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after acquiring an additional 108,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after buying an additional 508,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,062,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,917,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,582,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.