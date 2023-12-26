IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,527 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,399 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 289.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

