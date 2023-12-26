IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,319 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

