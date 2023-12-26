IFP Advisors Inc Sells 333 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $387.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.57. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $272.70 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

