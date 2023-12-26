IFP Advisors Inc Sells 333 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $387.58 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $396.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.46.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

