IFP Advisors Inc Sells 372 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.