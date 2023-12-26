IFP Advisors Inc Sells 372 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RCL opened at $128.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.