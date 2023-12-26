IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,530 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.23 and a 200 day moving average of $188.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

