IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,111 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after purchasing an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MetLife by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

NYSE MET opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

