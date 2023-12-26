IFP Advisors Inc Sells 665 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $799.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $770.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $641.66 and a 52 week high of $824.86.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total transaction of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total transaction of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

