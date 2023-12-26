IFP Advisors Inc Sells 742 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $216.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.89 and a 52 week high of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.