IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 894,646 shares of company stock valued at $122,517,332. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.