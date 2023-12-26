Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 37,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 16,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
A number of research firms have issued reports on IPHA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 132.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.
