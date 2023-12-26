Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 37,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 16,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPHA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 132.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 190,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

