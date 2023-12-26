International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 16,870 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,937,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,193,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.