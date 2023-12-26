Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

