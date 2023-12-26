Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter worth $332,000.

About Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Green Building index. The fund is a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focused on the sustainability of the worlds green building ecosystem. GBLD was launched on Apr 22, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

