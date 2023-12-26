InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InVivo Therapeutics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.