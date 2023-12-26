InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

