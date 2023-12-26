Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$38.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.66.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JWEL

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$1,013,036.40. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$1,013,036.40. Also, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$30.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.