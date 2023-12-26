Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Guardian Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.46 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $374.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

