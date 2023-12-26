Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Kamada Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $272.95 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.54 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kamada by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 8,984.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the period. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

