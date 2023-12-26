Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Receives $90.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,043.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,876 shares of company stock worth $1,009,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 293.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

