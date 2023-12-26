Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

