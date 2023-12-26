Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,365,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,932,000. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 448,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 491,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 70,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 48,395 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was formerly known as JFG Holding I LLC.

