Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Up 1.5%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.55. 9,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 99,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lasertec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSRCY

Lasertec Stock Performance

Lasertec Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30.

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.