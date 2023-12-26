Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Up 1.5%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.55. 9,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 99,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lasertec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSRCY
Lasertec Stock Performance
Lasertec Company Profile
Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lasertec
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.