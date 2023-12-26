LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Shares Up 12.5%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 38,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 23,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

LENSAR Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

LENSAR Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,117 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

