LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Shares Up 12.5%

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 38,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 23,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
LENSAR Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.
LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR
LENSAR Company Profile
LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LENSAR
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.