Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.