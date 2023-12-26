Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) Shares Up 1.1%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 57,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 38,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lizhi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIZI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lizhi by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Lizhi by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lizhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lizhi Inc operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

