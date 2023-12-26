LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
