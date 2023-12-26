LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LL Flooring Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 129.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the first quarter worth $44,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

