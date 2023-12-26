Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mannatech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mannatech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mannatech
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.