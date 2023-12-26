Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Mannatech has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 167.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

