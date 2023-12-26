Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$33.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

MFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$127,503.33. 40.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MFI opened at C$25.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of C$22.73 and a 12 month high of C$31.63.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.575495 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

