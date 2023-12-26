Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

