M&G plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 231.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.67 ($2.94).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on M&G in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised M&G to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.41) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 195 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.80) in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNG

M&G Stock Up 0.9 %

M&G Company Profile

MNG stock opened at GBX 223.70 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,242.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.96. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87.

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.