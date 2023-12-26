Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $374.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.86.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.