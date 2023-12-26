Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is First Financial Corp IN’s 4th Largest Position

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

