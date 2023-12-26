Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.69.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

