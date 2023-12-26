Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $374.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.86. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.