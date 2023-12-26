MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $484.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $484.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $619.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $622.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.04.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $13,447,834. 20.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

