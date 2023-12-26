Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 1,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Mirvac Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Founded in 1972, Mirvac is an Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) top 50 company with an integrated asset creation and curation capability. For more than 50 years, we've dedicated ourselves to creating extraordinary urban places and experiences. We have over $35 billion of assets under management, together with a $12 billion commercial and mixed use development pipeline, and a $17 billion residential development pipeline, enabling us to deliver innovative and high-quality property for our customers, while driving long-term value for our securityholders.

