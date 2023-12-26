MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Down 6%

Shares of MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
MOGU Trading Down 6.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.
About MOGU
MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products.
