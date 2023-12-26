Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,461,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,031,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 353.46% and a negative net margin of 3,625.75%.
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
