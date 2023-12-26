Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $285.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.77 and a 200 day moving average of $237.07.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

