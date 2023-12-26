Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.66. 78,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 552,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Motorsport Games Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 242.86% and a negative return on equity of 413.29%.

Institutional Trading of Motorsport Games

About Motorsport Games

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

