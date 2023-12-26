NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 304,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average daily volume of 16,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

NanoXplore Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

